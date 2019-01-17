Facebook removes pages, accounts with Russia links

Facebook Inc said today it has removed a number of pages, accounts and groups that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram. — Reuters pic

MENLO PARK (California), Jan 17 — Facebook Inc said today it has removed a number of pages, accounts and groups that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram.

The two operations were found to have originated in Russia, with one active in multiple countries and the other was specific to Ukraine, the social media company said in a blog post.

“We didn’t find any links between these operations, but they used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing,” it said. — Reuters