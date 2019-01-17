Proton recalls current generation Perdana models

In a statement today, the company said the service fix to replace the passenger airbag inflator was a precautionary measure. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Proton Holdings Bhd today announced a recall of all current-generation Proton Perdana models, a move that affects 6,432 vehicles.

In a statement today, the company said the service fix to replace the passenger airbag inflator was a precautionary measure as Proton Perdana model was based on the Honda Accord and affected cars built from 2012 to the end of August 2018.

Honda Motor Company recently announced recalls regarding passenger airbag inflator on the Honda Accord.

In a statement today, the carmaker said a notice on the issue would be sent to all affected owners.

“All Proton Perdana owners will be informed of the matter and are advised to call our designated service centres to book an appointment for the replacement of the passenger airbag in their cars.

“Cars built after August 31, 2018, are unaffected by the service fix while replacement of the inflator will take approximately one hour and will be performed free of charge,” said Proton deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

Customers are advised to call Proton’s Customer Care Hotline, 1-800-888-398 or email to [email protected] for any enquiries and assistance.

The service fix is part of a global initiative for cars equipped with Takata airbags.

All action taken is in accordance with the latest Defect Information Report issued by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration of America that requires the replacement of non-desiccated passenger inflators. — Bernama