Hiring activity in construction, property to stay conservative in 2019

Randstad Malaysia expects hiring activity in the local construction and property industries to remain conservative in 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Recruitment and human resources services provider, Agensi Pekerjaan Randstad Sdn Bhd (Randstad Malaysia), expects hiring activity within the local construction and property industries to remain conservative but stable in 2019.

Indications show that companies were positively recruiting again after cost reviews on certain big-ticket infrastructure projects were done last year.

“Despite the review, the market remains optimistic and we expect to see continued growth in this space,” said Randstad Malaysia in the ‘‘2019 Annual Market Outlook Report’’ released today.

It highlighted the fact that more boutique developers were entering the local market and more small-scale developers were seen investing in small pieces of land in the outskirts of the city to develop their own properties.

The report also noted that after having a large number of unsold units for a long period of time combined with the undetermined success of the newly-implemented policy like the FundmyHome initiative, the scenario had prompted property firms to take on a more conservative approach towards long-term business and hiring strategies.

“Instead of hiring a generalist such as a civil or structure project manager, employers are increasingly looking for talent who have a full-cycle experience and specialised skills in specific projects such as high-rise properties, hospital refurbishment projects and steel structure buildings,” the report said, adding that candidates still preferred to work with well-known developers,.

However, experienced candidates were also looking for job opportunities with smaller developers as these employers welcomed new ideas and offered the flexibility that people were looking for.

The report added that requests for flexible-work options were also on the rise. — Bernama pic