Laundry cat killer jailed for two years

K. Ganesh (2nd right) and A. Mohanraj (2nd left) leave the Selayang Sessions Court October 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A taxi driver, who appeared in a video recording with another man, over the killing of a cat in a dryer at a self-service launderette, was today sentenced to two years’ jail by the Selayang Sessions Court here today for the offence.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali handed down the sentence on A. Mohanraj, 42, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was September 14 last year.

Mohanraj, and another person still at large, were charged with cruelly causing unnecessary suffering to the feline at a self-service laundrette in Taman Gombak Ria, Batu Caves between 12.54am and 1am on September 11 last year.

The charge, under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, punishable under Section 29 (1) of the same act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Prior to this, another of Mohanraj friend, S. Satthiya, 27, was given a discharge without an acquittal for the same offence, while another person, contract worker K. Ganesh, 42, maintained his not guilty plea to the charge.

In mitigation, Mohanraj, who was unrepresented, said he was remorse and promised not to repeat the mistake and that he had a family to support.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Ain Shafie and prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department Roslan Mohd Isa.

Also present in court today was Veterinary Service Department enforcement director Zaharinan Abd Aziz.

A closed-circuit television camera footage of a pregnant cat being placed in the dryer by two men at a self-service laundrette went viral on social media.

The cruel act subsequently received criticisms from the public before the Malaysian Animal Association reported the matter to the police. — Bernama