Check out this list of hot royals

Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Shah and his mother Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah. — Picture via Instagram/bhawnanavneet

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Members of royalty do not escape scrutiny.

More so, if they are hunky and handsome.

The Internet was recently abuzz when Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, 59, was installed as the sixth ruler of Pahang on Tuesday.

This was when Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah caught the attention of Malaysians.

The son of the fifth Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah and Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah, Tengku Fahd is arguably one of the most handsome royals.

To the point that some people have nicknamed him the “Pa-hunk Prince”.

Tengku Fahd (right) with Tengku Abdul Rahman during their brother Sultan Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan 15. — Picture by Bernama

It has been reported that the young prince just completed his studies at Princeton University in the US.

He has a strong interest for conserving the environment and is the chairman of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Environment Trust.

He was even conferred a special award, the ‘International Leadership in Forest Conservation’ by Limkokwing University in 2016 “for his unwavering commitment in addressing national significant issues of rainforest conservation.”

And ladies take note, his birthday is just around the corner. He turns 25 on February 10.

Here are other members of royalty keeping him company in the royal eye candy section:

Selangor’s nobility

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah. — Picture via Instagram/rmselangor

Known for his warm and friendly personality, the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is next on the list of eligible royals.

Tengku Amir, who is of mixed parentage (his mother is Cik Puan Nur Lisa Idris Abdullah. formerly Lisa Davis), graduated from the University of Leeds in the UK with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Ecology and Environmental Biology in 2014.

He also attended the Officers Cadet School in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan as well as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Camberley, Surrey in the UK.

He probably got his sense of adventure from his father Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who sailed around the world in 1995 and got a silver medal during a 43-day, 16,000km Peking to Paris rally in 1997.

The 29-year-old is patron of several charitable organisations such as Cheshire Home and Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor (Raja Muda of Selangor Foundation) since 2003.

Johor’s pride

Tunku Abdul Rahman Hassanal Jeffri of Johor. — Picture via Instagram/tunku_abdul_rahman

Not much is known about this charming prince but looking at his Instagram account Tunku Abdul Rahman Hassanal Jeffri ibni Sultan Ibrahim Ismail is a competitive sportsman. He enjoys playing polo, football, golf and cycling. Fast cars and superbikes form part of his passion too.

There are even photos of him with former five-time Moto GP World Champion, Michael Doohan and our very own racing driver Jazeman Jaafar, on his Instagram.

One particular picture of him piloting an aircraft garnered over 30,000 “likes” with one even commenting “the hottest prince ever!”.

By the way, he will celebrate his 26th birthday on February 5.

Across the border

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei. — Picture via Instagram/prince.abdul.mateen When Malaysia and Brunei took to the field for a polo match at the 2017 SEA Games, pulses raced for sure but for some, they were not exactly keeping score.

They were there to swoon over one of the players Prince Abdul Mateen who is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei.

It’s easy to understand why the 27-year-old prince sets hearts aflutter as he’s single, an avid sportsman (polo and football are among his favourites), an animal lover, and he graduated from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies where he obtained a master of arts degree in international studies and diplomacy.

Oh, did we mention he is currently sixth in line to the throne?