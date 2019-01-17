Ambiga finally gets to visit Sabah after four years

Ambiga has been unable to enter Sabah for years — until today. — Picture via Twitter/Ambiga_S

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17— Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan today visited Sabah for the first time in years after the Warisan state government lifted all bans on activists following the 14th general election.

Hello Sabah! I’ve missed you! First time here in years after the Chief Minister removed all bans against activists post GE 14. pic.twitter.com/iQyVU1f0on — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) January 17, 2019

The human rights activist reportedly failed in 2017 to get leave from the Federal Court to appeal over the Sabah immigration department’s decision to prohibit her from entering the Borneo state in November 2014.

Sabah had reportedly refused to allow her entry on November 25, 2014 for a roadshow with a pro-unity group called Negara-Ku.

Sabah and Sarawak have authority in immigration and can decide who is allowed to enter their states.