Dr M to hit Cameron Highlands campaign trail Jan 25

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Cameron Highlands candidate from DAP M. Manogaran during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 17 — Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to campaign for PH in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Jan 25, the eve of polling.

Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today the presence of Dr Mahathir in the constituency would help garner greater support for PH.

“We rely on him,” he told a press conference at the launch of the PH slogan — ‘Pembangunan Bersama Harapan’ (Development with Harapan (Hope)), here. Also present were Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh and the PH candidate for the by-election, M. Manogaran.

Lim said, however, that Dr Mahathir’s itinerary for the campaign had yet to be finalised.

Besides Dr Mahathir, other PH leaders are also scheduled to campaign. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is scheduled to campaign on Jan 23 and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, this week.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said PH would focus on the state constituency of Jelai, located within the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency, which is under the Barisan Nasional (BN) and has Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail as the elected representative.

“We are strong in the Tanah Rata state constituency,” she said. The assemblyman for Tanah Rata is Chiong Yoke Kong of the DAP. Tanah Rata and Jelai are the two state constituencies within the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency.

Manogaran, who is Pahang DAP deputy chairman, said the slogan launched today was most apt because the federal government was administered by PH. Pahang is administered by the BN.

“During the campaign, we learned that the issues in Koyan, Jelai and Cameron Highlands include the need for development in terms of business and job opportunities.

“We launched the slogan with this in mind and in keeping with the aspirations of the people of Cameron Highlands,” he said. — Reuters