Alibaba sets up first ‘netpreneur training’ programme outside China in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia has been chosen by the Alibaba Business School as the first country outside China for its “Netpreneur Training” programme.

The school — set up by Alibaba founder and one of the world’s richest men Jack Ma — seeks to aid Malaysian entrepreneurs keen to develop their electronic trade infrastructure and best practices in embracing the digital economy.

“By highlighting the transformational journey that many of our ecosystem partners have gone through, we hope to spark new ideas and provide inspiration to the participants in their own digital journey,” Brian A. Wong, vice-president of Alibaba Group’s Global Initiatives, said in a statement today.

The Alibaba Netpreneur Training Program is jointly organised with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, and SME Corporation Malaysia.

The training programme will be held at Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China.

Intake this year will be held in two batches: from March 23 to April 3; and from April 13 to 24.

The deadline for applications is February 10 for the first intake and March 3 for the second programme.

More information on the programme and its enrolment criteria are available here.