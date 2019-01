China calls proposed US legislation against Huawei, ZTE ‘hysteria’

The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen at the lobby of ZTE Beijing research and development centre building in Beijing June 13, 2018. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 17 — China’s Foreign Ministry said today that proposed US legislation targeting Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese telecommunications equipment companies was due to “hysteria”, and urged US lawmakers to stop the bills.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Yesterday, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced bills that would ban the sale of US chips or other components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, ZTE Corp or other Chinese firms that violate US sanctions or export control laws.

The bills specifically cite ZTE and Huawei, both of which are viewed with suspicion in the United States because of fears that their switches and other gear could be used to spy on Americans. — Reuters