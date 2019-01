Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 17 — China's top trade negotiator will travel to the United States to resume talks later this month, the commerce ministry said today, as a March deadline looms to avoid tariff hikes.

Vice Premier Liu He and US officials will "hold negotiations on economic and trade issues and work together to push forward and implement the consensus" reached by presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at a December 1 meeting, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters. — AFP