Don’t copy BN’s tactic of development-for-votes, Bersih tells Pakatan

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng reportedly said the BN state government of Pahang cannot bring development to the parliament constituency. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — DAP leader Lim Guan Eng’s reported hints of withholding development from Cameron Highlands if the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not win the by-election is not only discriminatory, but could be an election offence of undue influence, Bersih 2.0 said today.

The election watchdog claimed that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government had frequently abused their incumbency by promising development aid during election campaigns.

“Such unethical methods should cease under New Malaysia and PH should not disappoint Malaysians by morphing into BN 2.0 with such electioneering method,” Bersih 2.0’s steering committee said in a statement.

“Bersih 2.0 urges Lim to either clarify or reiterate his remarks to Cameron Highlands’ voters immediately — will PH as the federal government discriminate against the constituency if they did not vote in their candidate or will they truly usher in a ‘breath of fresh air’ into Malaysian politics by promising development to Cameron Highlands regardless of who wins on Polling Day on 26th of May?”

News portal Malaysiakini reported DAP secretary-general Lim as saying yesterday that Cameron Highlands voters should choose PH or risk getting left behind in terms of development.

“Although the Malaysian government has changed, the Cameron Highlands (parliamentary) seat has not changed. Why not change this time?

“This is for the sake of development. If not, the development in the area will lag. If there are no changes, then voters can change again in GE15,” Lim was quoted saying.

Lim, who is finance minister, reportedly said the BN state government of Pahang cannot bring development to the parliament constituency.

BN direct candidate Ramli Mohd Noor, DAP’s M. Manogaran, and two independents are running in the Cameron Highlands race.