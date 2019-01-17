Dr M to make four-day working visit to UK

Wisma Putra said in a statement that the visit to the UK would be the second by Dr Mahathir since becoming the prime minister on May 10 last year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make a four-day working visit to the United Kingdom beginning today.

Wisma Putra said in a statement that the visit to the UK would be the second by Dr Mahathir since becoming the prime minister on May 10 last year.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to deliver a speech at Frewin Court, Oxford, tomorrow and meet Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland, also on the same day.

“Among the issues to be discussed during their meeting are intra-Commonwealth trade and investment, good governance and preventing and countering extremism,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry said the Prime Minister’s visit is aimed at continuing the long-standing good relations that had been established between Malaysia and the UK.

The visit is also expected to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya as well as senior officials from the Foreign Ministry. — Bernama