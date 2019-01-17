Sabah govt hosts first state-level CNY open house

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — The Sabah government will be hosting its first Chinese New Year open house that is open to all.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said it was a significant event that will be able to bring together people from all races, religious and political leanings to celebrate its diversity.

“The special thing about this event is that this is the first time the state government of Sabah is hosting a Chinese new year open house. We will be inviting all walks of life from ministers to our friends and supporters and even those from different political affiliations,” she said during a press conference here today.

“We never had this before. It’s usually by different Chinese associations and parties before, but this time it will be the state government putting on this event for Chinese New Year,” she said, adding that it would be jointly organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations in Sabah and her ministry.

The event, on the first day of Chinese New Year, is expected to be attended by the Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Liew said that the day’s activities include a line-up of performances including unicorn, dragon and lion dances, Chinese local artists, lunch and ang paus for children under 12.

“We are expecting between 3,000 to 5,000 people, a bit small due to the space constraints at the venue but there will be shuttle buses and e-hailing promotions for the convenience of the public,” she said.

“We want everyone to come and celebrate one of the major festivals in the state,” said Liew.

The event will be held at the Hakka Hall along Tanjung Lipat, from 10am to 3pm on February 5.