Dr M’s lawyer, appointed new Perda chairman, vows to ‘clean up’ agency

Perda chairman Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla at a press conference in Simpang Ampat January 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 17 — Newly appointed Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla today vowed to “clear whatever legal issues and problems” within the federal agency.

The lawyer who has often acted for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the past was appointed to the post a bare two weeks ago. He said his first task is to sort out the agency especially any problems left by the management under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“We have already formulated certain units to look into the matter and I am glad to inform that we have come to 75 per cent of our study into the matter,” he told a news conference here after officiating the launch of Haliza Food Industries Sdn Bhd’s shipment of healthy crackers to Cambodia.

Haniff expects to resolve all outstanding issues and problems in the “very near future” or the latest, by the end of next month.

“There will be a certain independent action to be taken by Perda as a result of our internal investigations,” he said.

Haniff said he is aware of the various police reports and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reports that were lodged against Perda over the Kampung Tok Keramat land sale in South Seberang Perai.

“The police reports and MACC reports are criminal reports but there is also room for civil action,” he said.

He also said he will need to look into all angles for the benefit of the people of Penang.

“One thing is sure, whatever is lost, it will be regained.”

Haniff explained that Perda, established in 1983, was formed to improve the living standards and social economic standards of those in rural areas.

“Whoever did anything before this in Perda that does not fulfil its vision, will need to give answers,” he said.

He said Perda had implemented various beneficial programmes and activities to improve the social economy of rural areas.

“But when the management come and taint the good name of Perda and the achievements by Perda officers, we need to clear it up,” he said.

Two years ago, former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng accused Perda of selling the land in Kampung Tok Keramat for RM1.4 million in 2015, which was at a RM15.2 million loss as the land was valued at RM16.6 million.

The then Perda chairman Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, who was also a BN MP, claimed the land had siltation and sedimentation issues and that it would cost RM10 million for Perda to restore the land.

Haniff, who grew up in Penang, also stressed that he was not a political appointment, unlike the previous Perda chairmen who were mostly political appointments by the BN government.

“I am not a member of any party, I don’t hold any positions in any party, I am not a member of PPBM or any parties in Pakatan Harapan,” he said, referring to the party co-founded by Dr Mahathir, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Haniff stressed that he only acts as legal adviser to Dr Mahathir and the latter’s political party.