Why are you obsessed with me? Najib asks Kit Siang

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shared photos of his arrival in Cameron Highlands on his Facebook page. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak questioned today why DAP’s Lim Kit Siang repeatedly issued statements to attack him even though he was no longer the prime minister or Umno president.

Najib asked the DAP veteran leader if the latter no longer wanted to find the truth about the deaths of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, DAP aide Teoh Beng Hock, prosecutor Kevin Morais, and banker Hussain Najadi that Lim frequently linked with Najib.

“Is Kit Siang no longer interested? Or is he admitting that he defamed me repeatedly in these cases for years?” Najib posted on Facebook.

He also posted photographs of his arrival in the Cameron Highlands race.

“I just came to buy strawberries. Don’t stress so much lah, DAP.”

In a statement earlier today, Lim claimed that Najib, who has joined Barisan Nasional’s campaign trail in Cameron Highlands, was banking on his coalition’s victory in the by-election to pave the way for his return to power.

The next general election is only due in four years’ time.