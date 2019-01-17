DPM: Drug users who volunteer for rehab will not have criminal record

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in PutrajayaJanuary 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Drug users who voluntarily seek treatment and rehabilitation will not have any criminal records, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She said Sections 8 and 9 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 will be removed from the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 to give rehabilitated drug users a second chance, as agreed by the Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs.

“The suggestion was based on the need to eradicate the stigma towards rehabilitated drug users as well as to allow them the chance to get job opportunities.

“This is also to allow them to live a new life and function within the community,” she told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet committee meeting at the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), here, today.

