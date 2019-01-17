DPM: Govt mulls imposing curfew for teens to combat drug addiction

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail chairs a Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya January 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs has proposed to impose a curfew for young Malaysians.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said based on a study of the juvenile curfew enforced in Iceland, the move could be replicated and successfully curb drug-related incidents among those under 18.

“It is a model that we can actually emulate. It may be a bit more difficult because we have the Malaysian culture of 24-hour mamak stalls.

“We are seriously considering it... because we found that the sniffers, especially, are very young,” she told reporters after chairing the Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs at the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) meeting, here, today.

