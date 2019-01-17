Planting ketum without go-ahead from MoH? That would be an offence

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in PutrajayaJanuary 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The planting of ketum will soon require the approval of the Health Ministry, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, today.

She said the Poisons Act 1952 will be amended to insert the planting of ketum without permission as an offence.

“Currently the planting of ketum is allowed but it is an offence to harvest and sell the plant.

“We will be amending this act and include planting of ketum without permission as an offence as well,” she told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs at the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) meeting, adding that approval is required from the Health Ministry.

Ketum is regulated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, due to the mitragynine substance present in the plant.

MORE TO COME