MCMC to monitor comments on monarchy on social media, says minister

Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters during a walkabout session at Media City at Wisma TV RTM Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will monitor all social media information and content on the institution of the monarchy, especially ahead of the election and proclamation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

The MCMC would particularly monitor the comments and criticisms on social media against the institution of the monarchy, he said.

“We have a monitoring system at the MCMC. When a report is made, an investigation will be carried out. The investigation papers will be forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and a decision will be made on the matter.

“I feel that all social media users should exercise caution when making statements,” he told reporters after delivering ‘The Minister’s Message’ at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry here.

Gobind was asked about the comments about the institution of the monarchy on social media, especially ahead of the election of the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 24 and the swearing-in on Jan 31. — Bernama