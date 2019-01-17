Malaysian celebs, politicians and royals take up the #10YearChallenge

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Idris takes part in the #10YearChallenge. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The #10YearChallenge is the latest fad trending on social media users’ newsfeed.

It is a simple challenge requiring two photographs of a person placed side by side, one taken from 10 years ago and the other being the most recent photograph.

The idea is to show how much a person has “glowed” (not aged) over the years or how much they have changed.

It seems many Malaysians simply could not resist taking part in the challenge, including luminaries ranging from the obvious celebrities, to a Cabinet minister, prominent lawyers and even royalties.

On his Facebook page, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Idris hopped on the bandwagon by posting a youthful and boyish picture of himself when he was still a clean shaven lad of 24.

The 34 year old heir to the Johor throne now sports a close cropped beard.

His second photograph showed him in a military uniform.

The normally serious and steadfast Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali also could not resist the lure of the #10YearChallenge when he posted a photo taken of him back when he was a member of the federal Opposition in 2009 and after he held a Cabinet post on his Twitter page.

Although he did not look too different between then and now, the picture taken when Azmin was 44 years old saw a more relaxed and youthful man not burdened by the responsibilities of the state in comparison to his current photograph, where he was suited up and wearing a pair of glasses.

Then again, he might just look more serious because of the suit and glasses.

Azmin’s PKR colleague and renowned lawyer Latheefa Koya also joined in the fun by captioning her photograph: “Haha here goes #10yearchallenge”.

The first photograph seemed to be taken straight out of a passport while the second showed her in dark sunglasses. One could construe this as cheating because her eyes are covered! No one can tell how well she has truly “glowed” over the years.

Celebrity chef Zamzani Abdul Wahab or better known as Chef Zam posted a very inspiring picture of when he was overweight 10 years ago in contrast to a fitter, healthier person today.

“I pun don’t wanna be left out lah. Here’s my #10yearchallenge. Have I changed much though?” he asked on his Instagram page.

Actress Fasha Sandha also joined the challenge on her Instagram page with a photograph of her celebrating her 24th birthday and the second, when she was engaged recently.

She asked her followers whether or not a woman is still beautiful after giving birth.

The infamous Datuk Aliff Syukri was among the 1,153 followers who commented on Fasha’s post, saying that she still looks “slim”.

However, out of all the posts, the one who took the game to the whole nine yards when it comes the #10YearChallenge has to be former Miss Malaysia 2007 first runner-up Dawn Jeremiah.

Instead of just posting two photographs, the Penangite uploaded 12! Her photos ranged from when she was an adorable tyke wearing a Mickey Mouse hat to the time she contested in the Miss Malaysia Beauty Pageant in 2007.

“10+++ Year Challenge 😂

“GUESS THE YEARS!

“If you can guess all 12 random pics I found, you get a prize 🤣 #10yearchallenge,” Jeremiah challenged her friends.