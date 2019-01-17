Penang Structure Plan 2030 to be gazetted before June, exco says

Jagdeep said after the public hearing closes in February, a report will be submitted to the state planning committee (SPC) to make a final decision on the comments. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — The reviewed Penang Structure Plan 2030 (PSP 2030) will be gazetted before June year, according to state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman said they are now in the final stages of finalising the PDP.

“We are in the last lap now and after a hearing on public feedback on PSP 2030, we can submit it to the state planning committee,” he told a press conference today.

He said they have completed the feedback phase after displaying PSP 2030 in public between October and November last year.

“We received a total 501 feedback forms on PSP 2030 with a total 347 from individuals, 24 from companies, seven from government agencies,13 from non-governmental organisations and 110 Facebook posts,” he said.

A main portion of the feedback, about 54.29 per cent, were on agriculture lands, followed by the Penang Transport Master Plan (12.57 per cent), land reclamation (9.58 per cent) and flood (5.39 per cent).

Other issues raised include population growth estimate, hill land development and commercial space.

Jagdeep said the feedback on agriculture lands were due to discrepancies between PSP 2030 and the local plan so it was a procedure to standardise it between both plans.

Although the feedback period is now closed, Jagdeep said the public hearing committee is resolving all objections and feedback.

“So, if any large organisation representing stakeholders want to submit more feedback, we will accept it for consideration in the public hearing,” he said.

He said after the public hearing closes in February, a report will be submitted to the state planning committee (SPC) to make a final decision on the comments.

After the SPC, the draft PSP 2030 will be submitted to the national physical planning council before it is gazetted after that.

The draft PSP 2030 is a review of PSP 2020 that was gazetted in 2007.

The structure plan governs the types of development projects allowed in the state while outlining development plans for the state until 2030.

The review of PSP 2030 started in November 2011.