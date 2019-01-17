After nightclub viral video, Dewi Remaja finalists to be investigated

Dewi Remaja 2018/2019 winner Haneesya Hani. — Picture from Instagram/Majalah Remaja

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Organisers of Dewi Remaja, the magazine beauty contest by Remaja, have issued a statement following allegations that some of the finalists were caught partying in a nightclub in a clip that has gone viral.

The video shows several women at an after-dark entertainment venue, who were filmed drinking what many believe to be alcoholic drinks from a shot glass including a Haneesya Hanee lookalike — who was crowned the 2018/2019 winner — and two other women that bear a resemblance to fellow contestants Fazreen Fazea and Erni Shahira.

Following public outrage on social media platforms, owners of the pageant Nu Ideaktiv Sdn Bhd said in a statement: “As the brand owner of Dewi Remaja, Nu Ideaktiv takes a serious view of the videos allegedly involving some of the participants of Dewi Remaja 2018/2019.

Pageant organisers Nu Ideaktiv released a statement yesterday following public outrage. — Image from Instagram/Majalah Remaja

“This matter is under investigation and appropriate actions will be taken.”

According to Malay-language tabloid Kosmo!, Haneesya kept mum on the issue and told the publication via WhatsApp that for the time being, she won't be releasing any statements.

The viral video has sparked anger since Tuesday among social media users, who questioned the credibility of the pageant's contestants as they are viewed as role models for young women throughout the years.

Prior to winning Dewi Remaja, Haneesya spoke openly about being teased and berated for her skin colour.