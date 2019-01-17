Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and a star cast set to perform 'Queen of Spades'

Concertgoers will discover a wealth of wonderful melody, vividly drawn characters and dramatic intensity at the special orchestra. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Imagine a mash-up of love, greed, obsession and a secret sequence of cards being woven into an opera orchestra.

That’s what awaits concertgoers at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend.

Dubbed Queen of Spades, the opera in concert will showcase folk and salon music seamlessly being woven into a lush and romantic Carmen-inspired opera.

Led by world-class Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky and an all-star cast, the concert will take the audience on an intensely lyrical journey at its best alongside stunning opera singers.

Written in the 19th century by Russian poet and novelist Alexander Pushkin, The Queen of Spades is a short story with supernatural elements about human avarice.

The story then became the basis of the opera by renowned Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and was filmed numerous times.

To most music and opera lovers, Tchaikovsky’s operatic output, until recently consisted of a single work, Eugene Onegin.

Although this still remains the best known of the composer’s eight completed operas, The Queen of Spades, also known as Pique Dame, is now close behind.

Discover a wealth of wonderful melody, vividly drawn characters and dramatic intensity on January 26, 27 and 29 at 8.30pm, 3pm and 8.30pm respectively.

Visit here for ticket rates and additional information.