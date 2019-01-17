Ramli denies being wooed by Pakatan, says ‘my heart is with BN’

BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor speaks to reporters at Cameron Highlands January 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 17 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Noor today denied he would jump ship if he won the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“My answer is simple, my heart is with BN,” he told reporters when met at the Masjid Kampung Raja here.

“We should have sincerity, honesty and integrity in every struggle we face,” he added.

Malaysiakini reported that the former senior police officer would choose to become an independent if he wins the election.

The portal also reported that a Pakatan Harapan component party is trying to woo Ramli to join its ranks, if he wins.

“No one approached me,” he said.

When Ramli was told that the news portal quoted allegations from a high-ranking source within BN, he said: “Let them say whatever they want to say. I’m saying again that BN is in my heart.”

Ramli is among the four candidates who will be contesting the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat.

The other three candidates are M. Manogaran from Pakatan Harapan and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib, who was a senior lecturer in Institut Aminuddin Baki Genting Highland and Wong Seng Yee, who is a local farmer and activist.