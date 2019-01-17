Malaysian IT grads aplenty, but hiring paltry due to skills mismatch, Jobstreet says

The top five 'digital skills' sought by employers are for digital marketing, software and application development, e-commerce, big data analytics, and database. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Despite a surplus of information technology graduates, a staggering 96 per cent of employers in Malaysia surveyed by online recruitment firm Jobstreet complain of a shortage of applicants.

The reason for this is due to the lack of jobseekers with suitable skills to meet the requirements of a changing landscape where companies are going digital, Jobstreet said in its 2019 jobs outlook released today.

Jobstreet Malaysia country Malaysia Gan Bock Herm told a press briefing that IT and digitalisation may not necessarily entail the same skills.

“IT is broad... It's not the same,” he said.

The top five "digital skills" sought by employers are for digital marketing, software and application development, e-commerce, big data analytics, and database.

