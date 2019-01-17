32 agencies now under Economic Affair Ministry

The MEA said it now assumes the role and functions of a central agency in charge of drawing up a long-term plan for the country’s future development beyond 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Carved out from under the Finance Ministry for greater development clout post-2020, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) today announced that it is in charge of 32 government agencies.

Established as a full ministry under the Pakatan Harapan government, the MEA said it now assumes the role and functions of a central agency in charge of drawing up a long-term plan for the country’s future development beyond 2020.

“In order to further strengthen the development planning process, MEA’s scope has been reinforced with the functions of implementing and monitoring of development policies and programmes at the national, regional and state levels,” it said in a statement.

It added that the MEA has been given the task of supervising the 32 agencies “particularly agencies that are directly involved in the wealth redistribution agenda to reduce long-standing disparities and inequalities”.

It also has supervision of “specialised agencies related to the development of certain sectors, industries and infrastructure” and the Department of Statistics Malaysia, “to further enhance policy formulation”.

The agencies under MEA’s supervision are as follows:

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM)

2. Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA)

3. Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA Berhad)

4. Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA)

5. Halal Development Corporation (HDC)

6. Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB)

7. Amanah Raya Berhad (ARB)

8. Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (TERAJU)

9. Ekuiti Nasional Berhad (EKUINAS)

10. Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation Berhad (MPRC)

11. Johor Petroleum Development Corporation (JPDC)

12. FELDA Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV)

13. JKP Sdn. Bhd. (JKPSB)

14. MyHSR Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

15. Yayasan Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera

16. Yayasan Ekuiti Nasional

17. Yayasan Pelaburan Hartanah Bumiputera

18. Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera

19. Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB)

20. Perbadanan Kemajuan Ekonomi Negeri Perlis

21. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Kedah

22. Penang Development Corporation (PDC)

23. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak

24. Perbadanan Kemajuan Iktisad Negeri Kelantan

25. Perbadanan Memajukan Iktisad Negeri Terengganu

26. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Pahang

27. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor

28. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri, Negeri Sembilan

29. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka

30. Johor Corporation (JCORP)

31. Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC)

32. Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO)