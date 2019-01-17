Ex-religious teacher, student issued Restriction Orders under Singapore’s Internal Security Act

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — A former accredited freelance religious teacher who spread extremist ideas and his student who expressed support for terrorist groups have been placed on Restriction Orders under the Internal Security Act (ISA).
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said yesterday that Murad Mohd Said, 46, taught his students that it was compulsory to kill apostates — broadly defined to include non-believers, Sufis, Shias and Muslims who have renounced Islam or disregarded texts and rulings from the Quran and Sunnah.
Murad was accredited under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme, but his accreditation was cancelled by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in May last year. Nonetheless, he continued to spread his segregationist views online, the MHA said in a statement.