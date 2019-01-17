Ex-deputy minister wants taskforce to regulate election campaign spending

Gan said there is a need to separate the political noise from actual violations, in reference to the pictures and videos circulating online of a party worker allegedly distributing cash during the Cameron Highlands by-election. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The government should consider setting up a task force comprising the Election Commission (EC), the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and civil society groups to monitor expenses during election campaigning, said former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Gan Ping Sieu.

“Electoral laws with regards to campaign expenditure and political financing need to be updated as currently, certain provisions of the law are obsolete and unrealistic,” said Gan in a statement today.

“Such archaic restrictions stifle the spirit of democracy and if strictly adhered to, tilt the electoral process in favour of the rich and powerful.”

Gan said there is a need to separate the political noise from actual violations, in reference to the pictures and videos circulating online of a party worker allegedly distributing cash during the Cameron Highlands by-election.

It was revealed that said person was reimbursing campaign volunteers for petrol and food as they had travelled from the rural areas to attend nominations day in Cameron HIghlands.

“There’s a difference between paying party workers or ad hoc volunteers petrol expenses and paying voters transport allowances,” Gan added.

“The former is campaign expenditure and the latter, political bribery.”