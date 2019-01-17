After sexual abuse allegations, Malaysian radio stations stop playing R. Kelly songs

R. Kelly performs at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honouring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, California January 25, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — LITE and MIX have pulled R. Kelly’s music after the airing of a docu-series Surviving R. Kelly that documented disturbing sexual abuse claims against the R&B singer.

The six-hour series by Lifetime, which premiered earlier this month, featured interviews with Kelly’s former wife, his ex-girlfriends, family members, and several women, who accused the Grammy Award-winning artiste of having sex with underage girls and physical and emotional abuse.

“Thank you for your feedback. Amidst the ongoing allegations against R Kelly, Lite has decided to suspend all of his musical works from our brand,” LITE said in a comment on the petition for Malaysian radio stations to stop playing R. Kelly.

MIX posted that they have also “decided to suspend all of his musical works from our brand as well.”

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, physical abuse, and sex with underage girls.

Several artists have reportedly pulled their collaborations with Kelly from streaming services, including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Ciara.