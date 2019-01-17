Lukas Graham's lead singer chomps down on durian like a true Malaysian (VIDEO)

A screen capture of Lukas Forchhammer trying out durian. — Picture via Instagram/Lukas Graham

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Let’s face it!

Our king of fruits, durian, is so irresistible that when lead vocalist Lukas Forchhammer of the popular band Lukas Graham landed in KL yesterday, it was on his foodie list.

In a short video posted on the band’s official Instagram page, Forchhammer was seen savouring the all-important Malaysian favourite excitedly that he tried a chunky piece of durian just three hours upon arriving in the country.

In true Malaysian fashion, Forchhammer then ended his durian tasting adventure by drinking water from the fruit’s husk.

Apart from trying out the thorny fruit, his food trip courtesy of Warner Music Malaysia representatives saw him feasting on other local food at Jalan Alor.

This included satay, noodles, mangosteen, rambutan and the popular Wong Ah Wah chicken wings.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “First night in Kuala Lumpur and we’ve already got to enjoy the city.

“From beautiful architecture, local Chinese/Malay food and let’s not forget, the king and queen of fruits! Deliciousness all around. Can’t wait to have more.”

The band, known for hit single 7 Years and Love Someone, released their first album dubbed Lukas Graham in 2012, which peaked at number one on the Danish Albums Chart for 15 weeks.

The second album was released in 2015, and earned international attention with singles like 7 Years, which was nominated for multiple awards, including the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2017.

Forchhammer is in town for a secret, by-invitation-only show tomorrow.