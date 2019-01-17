Beyonce drops lawsuit over ‘Feyonce’ items

Singer Beyonce arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — A lawsuit brought by Beyonce over the sale of “Feyonce” items to engaged couples has been dismissed at the singer’s request, court documents showed yesterday.

The pop superstar had complained in a 2016 lawsuit that the shirts, hoodies and other items sold to engaged couples by a Texas company under the name Feyonce infringed on her trademark rights and would confuse customers.

One of the Feyonce items was a mug with the phrase “he put a ring on it,” which Beyonce said was intended to recall the lyrics of her 2008 global hit song Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).

A federal judge in New York in October rejected the singer’s request for a permanent injunction to stop the sale of the Feyonce items and ordered both sides to discuss trial dates and a possible settlement.

Beyonce in December asked the court to dismiss the case. It was not clear from yesterday’s court filing granting the dismissal whether the two sides had reached a settlement. Attorneys did not return a request for comment. — Reuters