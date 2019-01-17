Is PKR ‘Parti Keluarga & Rakan-Rakan’? former Anwar aide asks

A PKR flag is seen along Jalan Ulu Kelang, Selangor on March 14, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, , Jan 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s former chief of staff questioned if the party was a party of one’s “family and friends”, as he criticised the president’s recent appointments of top leaders.

Ibrahim Yaacob, who served as Anwar’s chief of staff when the latter was Opposition Leader, also pointed out that people have used terms like “Istana Segambut” (Segambut Palace), as if PKR’s “first family” had absolute power in party affairs.

“There are also advisers who suck up to their leaders ala Umno; they suck up for self-interest. Don’t reach the height of arrogance like in the ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ story,” Ibrahim said, referencing a Hans Christian Andersen tale.

The folktale tells the story of an emperor who was cheated by a pair of swindlers who claimed to weave magnificent fabric that would be invisible to people who were unfit for their office or who were stupid, leading the emperor and his advisers to pretend that they could see the cloth until a child pointed out during the emperor’s public parade that the ruler was naked.

Ibrahim said if a leader was confident, inclusive, or mature, all appointed positions should be filled by independents.

“I am confident that independent members will protect the interest and good name of PKR. What’s there to be afraid of? The presidency was won uncontested,” he said.

Anwar replaced his wife — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the deputy prime minister — as PKR president when he won the post uncontested.

“If a leader is afraid of his own shadow, he does not deserve to be a leader,” said Ibrahim.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has publicly asked Anwar to review key appointments in the party after Rafizi Ramli, who had lost to Azmin the PKR deputy presidential race, was named the vice-president. Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, seen as part of Anwar’s camp, was appointed secretary-general.