Mariah Carey sues former assistant over alleged blackmail

Mariah Carey performs during New Year ’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York December 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 17 — Singer Mariah Carey yesterday sued her former assistant for breaking a nondisclosure agreement, negligence and theft, according to court documents.

Carey, one of the world’s best-selling singers with 200 million records sold and hits including We Belong Together, is seeking at least US$3 million (RM12.3 million) in damages from Lianna Azarian and a restraining order to keep her former assistant from further breaking the nondisclosure agreement, according to papers filed in New York State Supreme Court.

Azarian worked for Carey from March 2015 through November 2017 as an executive assistant, court documents showed.

Lawyers for Carey did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Azarian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Entertainment website TMZ.com reported yesterday that Azarian had secretly recorded Carey and threatened to release “embarrassing” videos unless the pop star paid up to US$8 million. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm those details. — Reuters