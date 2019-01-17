Malindo Air to start KL-Varanasi flights in March

At present Malindo Air has 61 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and nine Indian cities. — Marcus Pheong

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 — Malindo Air will start flying to Varanasi in north India, the airline’s 10th destination in the country.

“Varanasi will be our new destination in India from March. We will initially have three weekly flights. We see demand from pilgrims and tourists for this service,” the Malaysia-based airline’s spokesman Suresh Vanan told Bernama.

An ancient city on the banks of the Ganges river, Varnasi is an important Hindu pilgrimage point.

Suresh expects the service to also draw travellers to Malaysia from major cities located near Varanasi.

At present Malindo Air has 61 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and nine Indian cities.

“We have done well on every route since we started flying to India in December 2013. Many passengers from India use our regional network from Kuala Lumpur to travel to Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and Singapore,” Suresh said.

Transfer passengers make up 60 per cent of Malindo fliers from India. — Bernama