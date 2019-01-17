Hang up the hookah and the mic: No more shisha, karaoke in Kelantan

Izani was last week reported as saying that if the state did not control shisha and karaoke, social ills will increase among youths. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Kelantan state government has banned shisha and karaoke establishments in its efforts to curb social illness among teenagers.

PAS organ Harakah had reported that the state’s Local Authority, Housing and Health Exco Izani Husin said last Sunday if the state did not control shisha and karaoke, social ills will increase among youths.

“They hang out in droves to have fun while smoking shisha till two in the morning at these premises.

“When they go home late they will be exposed to unhealthy activities,” he reportedly said last Sunday during the swearing in ceremony for Kota Bharu City Council members.

The Kijang State Assemblyman also said 18 businesses in Kota Bharu will be facing action because they provide shisha in their premises.

He also acknowledged that there are businesses who secretly provide shisha.

“If anyone is caught breaking the law they can be issued a compound or we will suspend their license,” said Izani.

At the event, 20 out of 21 council members were sworn in.