Dr M, Senegal president hold talks in Dakar

Malaysia Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to Senegal President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar January 16, 2019. — Twitter screencap/Bernama

DAKAR, Jan 17 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held talks with Senegal's President Macky Sall soon after his arrival here to attend a conference on Africa.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in this Senegalese capital yesterday.

Those present at the meeting on the Malaysian side included Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya and the country's ambassador to Senegal, Dr Shazelina Zainul Abidin.

Sall had earlier welcomed Dr Mahathir, who is on a two-day visit to Senegal, at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Airport.

The Malaysian leader is in town for the Third International Conference on the Emergence of Africa (ICEA-III), taking place at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre here, from Jan 17 to 19.

Dr Mahathir is accompanied on the visit by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

The prime minister is the only head of government from outside Africa taking part in ICEA-III which aims to deepen the debate on the robustness of growth and inclusivity in Africa's emergence plans through, in particular, a better positioning of the private sector supported by strong partnerships with the State.

With the central theme of “Emergence, Private Sector and Inclusiveness”, the conference provides the opportunity for Dr Mahathir to showcase the success of the public-private partnership in Malaysia. — Bernama