New in theatres: ‘Glass’ attempts to cap ‘Unbreakable,’ ‘Split’ trilogy

Director M. Night Shyamalan (second left) with actors Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson and British actor James McAvoy at the European premiere of ‘Glass’, in London January 9, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass ties up the Unbreakable superhero trilogy and, despite early review wobbles, is predicted to beat both of its predecessors in terms of opening weekend take.

One of the films that established M. Night Shyamalan at the start of his writing and directing career was the year 2000’s Unbreakable, an original superhero story before box office revenues were reshaped by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It reunited Shyamalan with his star from twist thriller The Sixth Sense, Bruce Willis, and gave him a second consecutive critical and box office hit.

Nearly 20 years later, January 2019’s Glass brings in the Unbreakable hero, invincible security guard David Dunn (Willis) and his nemesis, the brittle boned, razor-sharp strategist Mr Glass (Samuel L. Jackson,) along with Kevin Crumb (James McAvoy), the 24-personality villain of surprise 2016 sequel Split, as well as that film’s survivor heroine Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy).

All three superpowered men end up inside a high security psychiatric facility where they are treated by Dr Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), who works to convince them that their superpowers, so comprehensively documented by the previous two films, are no more than convincing delusions. But to what end — and how can she hope to contain them?

Ahead of the film’s North American release on January 18 (and its same-week roll-out in France, the Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Ireland, UK and elsewhere), early reviews indicate that Glass might struggle to hit the highs of “Unbreakable” or Split.

Yet, though it’s registering at an aggregate score of 46/100 (Metacritic) or 38per cent approval (Rotten Tomatoes,) tracking estimates published at the end of 2018 predicted a US$70 million (RM287.4 million) domestic box office debut. There’s not much new release competition for Glass, arriving as it does on the USA’s Martin Luther King weekend.

For comparison, Unbreakable landed US$30 million over its first weekend and Split, which carried Shyamalan’s return to form over from low-budget horror The Visit, grabbed US$40 million over its first weekend which, like Glass, landed on the MLK holiday.

In terms of popular and commercial success, Unbreakable reached US$95 million domestically and US$248 million worldwide, while Split climbed to US$138 million and US$278 million respectively.

Those two films shared average review scores of 62/100 (Metacritic), with Unbreakable recommended by 69per cent of reviews and Split by 76per cent according to Rotten Tomatoes’ logs, factors that could both boost Glass’s initial appeal and hinder its overall chances should negative comparisons be made with the first two films. — AFP