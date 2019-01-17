Bling it out this Chinese New Year with accessories

Enamel pig rings from BC Joaillerie. — Picture from Instagram/BC Joaillerie

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — The festive season always gives you good reason to shine and sparkle.

After all, accessories are key when it comes to highlighting your outfit, be it a classic cheongsam or a trendy tog.

Here are some suggestions for you this coming festive season:

Oh so cute!

Cute enamel pendants from BC Joaillerie. — Picture from Instagram/BC Joaillerie

Lovers of all things adorable will squeal in delight when they see BC Joaillerie’s rings from its popular Piggy Bank collection.

Just in time for the Year of the Pig, the range also has matching earrings and pendants.

Modelled after the piggy bank most people had when they were growing up the cute creations feature hand-painted enamel piggies in various colours.

Each enamel “animal” is fixed onto 925 silver which is plated with 18K white gold either as rings, earrings or pendants.

Baubles from Jeoel

New from Malaysian label Jeoel. — Picture courtesy of Jeoel

Just right for the Lunar New Year, Jeoel presents ruby rings and pendants in teardrop or round shapes.

While the intense and captivating red shade of the gemstone symbolises love and passion in the West, the Chinese consider red the luckiest colour.

Apart from ruby, the Malaysian brand, which was founded in 2014, also has jewellery enhanced with sapphire, amethyst, aquamarine and moonstone.

Key pendants with delicate filigree from Jeoel. — Picture courtesy of Jeoel

Among the designs include ribbon-style rings highlighted with coloured gemstones such as sapphire, ruby, amethyst and aquamarine, a rose gold necklace with two round-shaped pendants comprising an amethyst and moonstone, and key-shaped pendants with intricate filigree designs.

Crystal creations

Necklaces with daisy pendants by Swarovski. — Picture courtesy of Swarosvki

Sunshine is the theme at the heart of Swarovski’s bright new collection.

The label's daisy pendants would add femininity to any attire.

It comes in either a version of white crystals or in a style featuring a yellow crystal in the centre flanked by white crystals.

Cocktail rings from Swarosvki. — Picture courtesy of Swarosvki

There is also an array of cocktail rings in a floral designs as well as chunky creations in coloured crystals made to mimic emerald, ruby and pink topaz.