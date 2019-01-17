First look: Sony drops teaser for Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’

Still from the original ‘Ghostbusters’ which was first released in 1984, and starred Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver. — Picture courtesy of Columbia Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Sony Pictures has unleashed a first look at its upcoming Ghostbusters revival, which is positioned as a sequel to the 1984 classic, and to be directed Jason Reitman, son of original helmer Ivan Reitman.

The 51-second clip — released by the studio a mere day after news officially broke that the film was in the works — strikes an eerie note from the start, zoning in on an old shed which sits abandoned on a dark, cloudy night as flashes of (supernatural) light spark from its door.

As the camera focuses in, a gust of wind reveals the the iconic Ghostbusters logo on the side of the Ecto-1 — the vehicle which the original troop used to travel throughout New York City to take on ghosts and other supernatural entities.

The teaser ends with the promise that the movie will be in theatres in the summer of 2020.

While plot and cast details remain scarce at present, it is known that the script is co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, with the film to be a follow up to the original hit that was first released in 1984, and starred Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver (via Deadline).

Watch the teaser for the upcoming Ghostbusters (#GB20) film below. — AFP-Relaxnews