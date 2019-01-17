Show proof of overspending in Cameron Highlands, PKR info chief challenges Annuar Musa

Annuar had claimed that PH had spent more than it should have for campaigning in the by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JASIN, Jan 17 — PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin urged Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa to submit strong evidence against Pakatan Harapan (PH) spending more than it should, in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

The Deputy Primary Industries Minister said the allegations were baseless and reckless because of the expenses incurred on the basis of existing provisions as well as legal provisions.

“In law, it is clear that whether it is a general election or by-election, we have a limit of RM200,000. He (Annuar) does not have to make allegations and I challenge him to submit the evidence.

“This (allegation) is not good for a more mature political atmosphere in the country ... including PH officers in the Cameron Highlands by-election who gave money to volunteers which was made an issue,” he told reporters at a programme to hand out stationery at Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Haji Baginda here, today.

Yesterday the media reported that Annuar claimed that PH had spent more than it should have for campaigning in the by-election based on the number of billboards around Cameron Highlands to display its candidate, M. Manogaran.

The PKR Jasin branch chief said that any money given out by PH to the volunteers involved in the by-election was recorded in the party’s expenditure statement.

Shamsul Iskandar said it was in line with the practice and the transparent attitude of PH in managing its spending in a prudent manner and in keeping people informed. — Bernama