Marriott International to launch new loyalty brand

Marriott launches a new loyalty brand next month. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 17 — Marriott International, the world's largest hotel company, has released new details on its loyalty program which will be branded under a new name and feature perks like cooking lessons with top chefs, football master classes with star athletes and hikes in Patagonia.

Beginning February 13, Marriott Bonvoy will replace current loyalty brands Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest, bringing the programs together under a single program for the company's 120 million members.

Marriott's portfolio includes brands like W Hotels, Sheraton, Delta, The St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, Le Meridien and Westin among others.

Members will also have access to 120,000 experiences and activities in 1,000 destinations as part of their points redemption options. Activities include hiking the glaciers of Patagonia; desert treks on camelback in Morocco; and cruising through Vietnam's floating villages.

Loyalty members can also redeem points and sign up for cooking classes with top chefs like Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert, or a football master class with Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Throughout the coming year, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to take part in special events planned with partners like the NCAA, FIA Formula One World Champions, the Oscars, Coachella, Dubai Jazz Festival, Hong Kong Sevens and World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship. — AFP