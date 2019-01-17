DJ Khaled joins Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘Bad Boys For Life’

DJ Khaled will star in ‘Bad Boys 3’.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Hollywood’s most coveted DJ is putting music on pause momentarily for a new big-screen role.

According to US entertainment media, DJ Khaled — who has famously worked with some of music’s hottest stars, such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber — has joined the cast of Bad Boys For Life.

There’s no word yet on what character he will play. The producer and musician joins the franchise’s returning stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who reprise their respective roles.

DJ Khaled isn’t the only new face coming to Bad Boys For Life, as he will be joined by fellow newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio and Paola Nuñez, while Joe Pantoliano returns to the role of Captain Howard.

Production has just got under way in Atlanta, Georgia.

This third adventure in the franchise sees a modern, highly specialised police unit collide with the old-school Bad Boys and their unconventional ways when a new threat menaces Miami.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the sequel, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the two previous Bad Boys movies, released in 1995 and 2003.

Bad Boys For Life is slated for release January 17, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews