Jin Wei sinks world’s number five at Malaysia Masters

The world junior champion only took 33 minutes to beat Akane Yamaguchi of Japan January 16, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — National women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei created a shock by sinking the world’s number five player, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to continue the challenge to the second round of the 2019 Malaysia Masters Perodua badminton championship today.

The world junior champion only took 33 minutes to beat Yamaguchi, who was also the third seeded player in the championship in straight sets 21-14, 21-12 in the first round match at the Arena Axiata, KL Sports City here today.

Jin Wei said she was satisfied with the pattern of play she exhibited and definitely the triumph would boost her spirit to emerge more competitively in the subsequent match against Zhang Yiman of China tomorrow.

“I did not expect to win against her (Yamaguchi). She is a terrific player, and I concede that I indeed would be facing a strong opposition from her. I feel had she not made mistakes and showed her true game, maybe the match would have been much stiffer.

“I am happy with my performance today and I hope I will be better at coming championships. All players definitely have their own targets to beat the best players in the world. So, I will make full use of the opportunity given to me in the best possible manner.

“Every match will make my game more mature,’’ she told reporters after the match.

Jin Wei was the sole representative of the national women’s singles to continue to advance at the Malaysia Masters after her teammate Lee Ying Ying lost to Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in 11-21, 21-15, 17-21.

Another player, Soniia Cheah was shown the exit by Gao Fangjie from China with 21-12, 5-21, 13-21. — Bernama