Ikea and Tom Dixon add bed to Delaktig modular furniture line

The Delaktig series. — Picture courtesy of Ikea via AFP

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 — A year after unveiling their collaboration on the customisable, modular furniture collection Delaktig, Ikea and Tom Dixon have revealed they’re set to add to the line with a queen-size bed plus a choice of headboards and a cover update for the existing pieces.

The furniture giant and the industrial designer’s ultra-modular “platform for living” launched a year ago next month. A concept rather than a collection, Delaktig used a base unit taking the form of a seat, similar to a traditional living room couch, that can be combined with armrests and backrests, lamps and tables, all of which can be attached to the system.

Now, the team has created a bed frame that is likewise designed to be personalised. It is available in a queen size, and just like the rest of the Delaktig collection, owners can add, remove and swap around its accompanying accessories to suit their lives and living spaces.

Designed to be lightweight yet durable, the frame is made from 50 per cent recycled aluminum, and a headboard — also new, and available in sleek black or earthy rattan — can be attached to it to give it a different look. Side tables and lighting can also be added in a variety of ways.

Along with the bed concept, Ikea has unveiled new covers for the existing Delaktig seating concept; said to offer a higher resistance against abrasion and colour-fading, they come in dusty pink, soft beige and stone gray.

Sales of Delaktig “part 2” begin in February. — AFP-Relaxnews