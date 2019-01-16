Body of missing German tourist found in Australian outback

Monika Billen, 62, was reported missing last week after leaving her resort in the remote outback town of Alice Springs. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Jan 16 — The body of a German tourist who went missing earlier this month was found today in the scorching Australian outback, police said.

Police said the remains of Monika Billen, 62, were discovered after receiving crucial new phone data to narrow down her location.

Her body was found about three kilometres (two miles) away from Emily Gap, a site popular with tourists in a remote nature park famed for its rocky ravines and gorges, outside Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

Police had launched land and aerial searches for Billen, including the use of drones, but had called off the search before receiving the new information.

She is believed to have hitched and walked her way to the Emily Gap, and officers believe a motorist may have seen her looking dehydrated and a disorientated as early as January 2.

Billen was reported missing on January 11.

“Police received additional information from Ms Billen’s telecommunications provider and have continued with aerial searches in specific areas for the past two days,” Northern Territory Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said in a statement.

“It has required extensive work, interpreting data from both international and national phone providers, but the outcome assisted in narrowing down the search parameters and eventually locating Ms Billen.”

Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during the southern hemisphere summer in the central desert region.

Police said Billen had only a yellow cashmere scarf to protect against the scorching sun. — AFP