Bayern: Signing Hernandez this January ‘unrealistic’

Atletico Madrid’s defender Lucas Hernandez (left) vies with Monaco’s French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Atletico Madrid and Monaco at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium in Madrid on November 28, 2018. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Jan 16 — Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is unlikely to join the German champions this January as they look to replace their ageing squad with younger talent.

Bayern, who trail Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund by six points, kick-off the second half of the German league season at Hoffenheim on Friday and have targeted Hernandez to beef up their defence in the future.

“We have had talks, which will continue, but whether he comes this winter is unrealistic,” Salihamidzic told today’s edition of magazine Sport Bild, with the transfer window to close in Germany at 1700 GMT on January 31.

Hernandez, who won the World Cup with France last summer, has a market value of around €60 million (RM281.2 million).

The 22-year-old, who can play left-back or centre-back, remains high on Bayern’s wish list alongside Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18.

“We want to sign the player and I am completely convinced of his skills — we are in discussions with Chelsea,” Salhamidzic said of Hudson-Odoi, but Bayern’s approach for the English teenager annoyed Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who last week branded the Bavarians “unprofessional”.

Bayern have already snapped up 18-year-old Canadian winger Alphonso Davies — the most expensive Major League Soccer player following his US$13 million arrival from Vancouver Whitecaps — who could make his Bundesliga debut at Hoffenheim.

Earlier this month, Bayern announced France defender Benjamin Pavard will join from Stuttgart on July 1, with German media valuing the transfer at €35 million for the 22-year-old who can play at right-back or centre-back. — AFP