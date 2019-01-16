No change in Britain-Malaysia relations despite Brexit chaos, says envoy

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at Royal Lake Club in Kuala Lumpur on February 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The events relating to Brexit unfolding in the coming days and weeks will not change, damage or affect Britain-Malaysia relations nor the work that is being done — whether it is government to government, or business to business, it was stated today.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell said the strength and depth of the relationship between the two sides would endure, along with the ambition to build on it to deepen, broaden and strengthen the relationship even further.

“Many of you would have been watching events in the British Parliament recently. I have no doubt it may be a cause for concern and people will be wondering where this leaves Britain. In the coming days and weeks as events unfold, we will have a clearer picture of our direction of travel,” she said in a media statement following the UK Parliament vote on the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement.

On Tuesday, Britain’s parliament overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, prompting a no-confidence vote in her government and leaving the EU departure plan in chaos. May’s plan for taking Britain out of the European Union was defeated when 432 MPs voted against and only 202 for it.

Treadell said the UK remained committed to a negotiated outcome with the EU for a smooth and orderly departure from the EU and would now take the ideas coming through these parliamentary debates to see what is possible to renegotiate with the EU.

“However in all of these, we must also prepare for the possibility of a no deal departure from the EU,” she said. — Bernama