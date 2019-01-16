Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo intends to return home, says daughter

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo’s daughter Marie Laurence is seen during an interview in front of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, Jan 16 — Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo intends to return to his homeland after his release by the International Criminal Court, his daughter told Reuters today.

She declined to comment on his possible political ambitions.

“My father will not live in any other country than Ivory Coast. He would go back and we expect him to go back,” Marie Laurence Gbagbo said in an interview.

Gbagbo was acquitted of all charges at the war crimes court yesterday but judges have yet to rule on whether to attach any conditions to his release. Prosecutors have asked he not be allowed to travel to Ivory Coast due to fears he would not return to The Hague for appeals. — Reuters