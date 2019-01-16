Reversal on passport decision ‘disappointing’, says Musa Aman

Musa said he will be notifying his doctors in the UK and Singapore of the recent development and will seek their advice, and also consult with his lawyers on the next course of action. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said that the High Court’s decision today to impound his passport was a show of “guilty until proven innocent”.

Musa said that he wanted to continue his medical treatment in the UK and Singapore with his doctor of 22 years, and his past actions had shown he has respect for the rule of law and was not a flight risk.

“I respect the decision of the court but I am disappointed nevertheless.

“To date, I have given my full cooperation and informed the authorities including the MACC even while I was abroad seeking medical treatment and immediately upon returning to the country. Clearly, I am not a flight risk.

“I have legitimate reasons to continue seeking treatment which had to be put on hold because of my decision to return to Malaysia,” he said in a statement issued by his former press secretary here over WhatsApp today.

Musa said that he has applied for his medical treatment to continue abroad.

“My medical treatment started in the UK last year as a follow up to the treatment with my doctor of choice in Singapore who has treated me for more than 22 years.

“This was allowed by the Sessions Court judge earlier who understood the merits of my request but unfortunately on revision, the High Court Judge denied it. Surely this should not and cannot be the right position.

“I have always put my trust in the rule of law and I believe that no one should be deprived of the right to seek and continue medical treatment by the doctor of his choice especially when treatment has started and it does not interfere with the court proceedings,” he said.

Musa said he will be notifying his doctors in the UK and Singapore of the recent development and will seek their advice, and also consult with his lawyers on the next course of action.

Musa, who is still holding his position as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, said the issue of running away or evading the authorities did not arise as he had previously returned to Malaysia from the UK in August 2018 against his doctor’s advice, to “assist the authorities” and take his oath as assemblyman in the State Legislative Assembly.

“It is a fundamental aspect of the criminal justice system that an accused is innocent until proven guilty. The presumption of innocence is not just a legal right but is also a fundamental human right. In this respect, I cannot help but feel that I have been presumed guilty until proven otherwise.

“While I do not agree with the decision, I have to respect it,” the statement read.

Earlier today, the High Court reversed a decision by the Sessions Court on January 7 to release his passport from January 15 till February 10, so that he may seek medical treatment in Singapore and the UK for a coronary ailment.

Musa, was charged with 35 counts of corruption involving US$63.3 million (RM263 million) in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah during his tenure as chief minister between 2004 and 2008.

His case is set for mention on February 20. He is currently out on an RM2 million bail.