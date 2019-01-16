Lourdes Leon and Juliette Lewis land Miu Miu Spring 2019 campaign

Miu Miu Instagram 2019 featuring Lourdes Leon. — Picture via Instagram/miumiu

NEW YORK, Jan 16 — Lourdes Leon has been snapped up by Miu Miu to join the star-studded cast of its Spring 2019 campaign.

Madonna’s daughter has landed a starring role in the new campaign, which also features the actresses Juliette Lewis, Maya Hawke and Zazie Beetz, and the model Du Juan.

Dubbed ‘Somewhere, Nowhere,’ the campaign was shot by the photographer David Sims and focuses on the act of travel, and “moments frozen in passage, from one experience, one plain, to the next.” Photos uploaded to the brand’s Instagram account show the models snapped peering out of the windows of plush cars, taxis and trains.

The ad is the latest in a string of high-profile campaigns for performing arts student Leon, who featured in images for a MadeMe x Converse collaboration earlier this year, in addition to stepping in front of the camera more than once to represent Stella McCartney’s ‘Pop’ fragrance family.

Miu Miu is amassing a cohort of famous faces for the new season — in addition to the Spring campaign lineup, the brand also recently unveiled the campaign for its new ‘Twist’ perfume, featuring actress Elle Fanning. — AFP-Relaxnews